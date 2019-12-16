‘Vioja Mahakamani’ judge to be feted with Lifetime Achievement Award

Veteran actress Lucy Wangui is set to be feted with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 6th edition of the Sanaa Theatre Awards.

Ms Wangui, who is famous for her role as the no-nonsense judge in Vioja Mahakamani TV drams, will be celebrated in the presence of the Deputy President William Ruto at the Kenya National Theatre.

She will follow in the footsteps of her colleagues Mama Kayai as well as the late Ojwang Hatari.

Others who will be awared on Tuesday will be one of the composers of the National Anthem, Prof Washington Omondi.

According to the founder and Director of the awards, George Orido, the event seeks to recognise excellence in Kenyan Theatre.

“This annual recognition has the impact of keeping standards of theatre high and as a result, a sustained and robust audience base,” Orido said during the official launch of nominees at the Kenya Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

Mbeki Mwalimu of Back to Basics has made a strong presence in the nominations having won the Best Director last year.

This year she is in contest with Nick Ndenda, Stuart Nash, John JJ Jumbi as well as Mugambi Nthingi for the Best Director slot.

Veteran actor, Ian Mbugua, is also in the running for the Best Actor for his role in Breathe II.

Ywaya’s co-actress in Lwanda, Alison Nyawira, has been picked for the Best Actress nomination together with Sheila Munyiva (Sarafina), Wakio Mzenge (Impervious) and Nice Githinji (The Dying Need No Shoes).

Voting is ongoing with winners set to be announced on Tuesday at a red carpet ceremony at the Kenya National Theatre.

Other nominees include writer popular writer and blogger, Jackson Biko, popularly known as Bikozulu, (Best Play writer – Impervious), and Tom Mboya (Best Production – Too Early For Birds).

The Best Actress and the Best Actor will be rewarded with two nights for two at the Empolos Hotel in Nakuru.