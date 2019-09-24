Villa Rosa Kempinski unveils Africa’s first 24-carat gold cappuccino – PHOTOS

You could call it the money shot, the “Ultimate Gold Cappuccino” will only be served at Nairobi’s Villa Rosa Kempinski.

But if you fancy to indulge your taste buds, a single cup of the cappuccino will come at a price of Sh5,500.

The Villa Rosa Kempinski is making your coffee break a decorative affair with its 100 percent edible, nontoxic 24-carat gold which is Africa’s first and the world’s second cup of real gold Cappuccino.

United Arabs Emirates was the first country to serve the drink, which is available at Burj Al Arab Dubai, the Armani Hotel Dubai and in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace.

It is made with fresh brew superior Kenyan coffee, foamed milk, and blended with a generous portion of (edible) 24-carat gold, the drink is also sprinkled with gold flakes, and is served on a golden china set.

“The 24-karat pure gold used to garnish our special Cappuccino is 100 per cent edible. The gold is an inert metal which easily passes through the human digestive system after about 24 hours unchanged without causing any harm or reaction on the body,” said Mohammed Mohammed, Villa Rosa Kempinski’s Director of Food and Beverage.

REAL ROYALTY

“Unlike anything you’ve ever tasted in Nairobi, this cappuccino will make you feel like a real royalty. It is served in a gold cup and adorned with edible rose petals,” Mohammed said.

The hotel says it is targeting its everyday customers with the drink, as it strives to drive luxury in the hospitality industry.

“We understand that luxury in our industry is an exacting craft which must be crafted. It comes from deep expertise and this is meticulously cultivated over time. This gold cappuccino is a highlight of this achievement,” added Roberto Simone, the hotel’s General Manager.

Kempinski, which operates 76 five-star hotels globally, chose to unveil the drink in Nairobi because Kenya is home to some of the world’s best coffee and most of the ingredients in this brew are also locally sourced. Only the gold is imported.