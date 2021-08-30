Victoria Rubadiri ‘heads to BBC’

TV journalist Victoria Rubadiri will be missing from your TV screens for the next three months.

The Citizen TV news anchor is headed to London for training with the BBC after winning the 2020 Komla Dumor Award.

“At the beginning of this program, I said it would be a bittersweet moment because our very own Victoria Rubadiri is off for the next three months… I’m going to miss you, but we know you’re going out there to shine like a diamond,” said Jeff Koinange, Rubadiri’s co-presenter on Sunday night.

“The time has come, London is calling… I’m going to miss you, Jeff,” Rubadiri added.

Rubadiri will begin her three-month placement at the BBC, where she will undergo training at the BBC Academy.

She will then join the BBC News teams – across TV, radio, and online – where she will get the opportunity to gain skills and experience across English BBC News platforms.

“I’m excited at the prospect of learning new skills at the BBC to be able to connect with audiences locally, regionally, and internationally, no matter on which platform the story is being told,” she said when she won the award back in 2020.

She is the sixth person to win the award created in 2014 to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly at 41 in 2014.

Other winners include Solomon Serwanjja, Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.