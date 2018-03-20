Victoria Beckham in Kenya for the box girls project. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham is in the country for a charity event aimed at training girls how to defend themselves in unsafe places.

The project, dubbed box girls, explores “how boxing for women can help make them feel more confident.”

The project is funded by Comic Relief and targets girls aged eight to 18, though the location where it is being conducted remains unclear.

This is Victoria second tour in Kenya.

Victoria was last in Kenya in 2016, for a Beyond Zero event in October. S

She was accompanied by her son Beckham as they toured Kiambu County and Kibera slums to witness the use of ultra sound machines courtesy of UNaids.



