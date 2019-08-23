Vera Sidika steals the show with bare bottoms at Tanasha’s baby shower – VIDEO

Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika stole the show at Diamond Platinumz and Tanasha Donna’s baby shower after showing up skimpily dressed.

The well-endowed socialite was the center of attention at the event, after leaving little to imagination. Vera arrived donning a skimpy outfit of a white bikini combined with a see-me-through fish net and sandals.

Many of the guests at the only invite event appeared distracted every time their eyes caught the glimpse of the Kenyan damsel who was accompanied by her Tanzanian boyfriend Jimmy Chansa.

Video and photos of Sidika’s outfit soon went viral on social media with many castigating her wardrobe choice.

When Vera got a chance to speak at the red carpet, she said she turned up to support her “sister” whom she has known for half a decade now.

FIVE YEARS

“I have known Tnasha for about five years now and she is my Kenyan sister and when she said you have to come to my shower I said yes. And she being a first time mother I wish her well and I know Diamond and her mother are very supportive,” said Vera.

For years, Vera has maintained cordial relationship with Diamond and hardly misses his events.

Vera once hosted a bikini party organized by Diamond, when the singer was dating Uganda socialite Zari Hassan.