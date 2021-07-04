Vera Sidika: Marriage is sweet





Vera Sidika’s transition from a socialite to wife and mother is complete. Almost.

In her latest message on Instagram, the light-skinned lady publicly showered love to her husband and father of her unborn child.

“I love being married,” she said.

She also explained that she was lucky because her hubby fully understands her.

“It is so great to find that one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life. I love you @brownmauzo254.”

Vera is married to singer Brown Mauzo.

Not one to shy away from sharing personal details of her life, Sidika has also put a romantic touch on her marriage, claiming she conceived on Valentine’s Day.

She adds that she conceived barely a month after removing a contraceptive she had to prevent pregnancy, while also brushing away rumours that it is her second pregnancy.

Vera’s current excitement hardly compares to her previous relationship with singer Otile Brown, and a Nigerian chap, which both ended in drama and exchange of words.