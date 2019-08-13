Vera Sidika: I dropped out of university to make ‘easy money’

High-flying socialite, Vera Sidika, has revealed that she was forced discontinue her university education to become a socialite and make easy money.

Vera, who has since transformed herself into a businesswoman and singer, hit the limelight about six years ago when she was featured on P-Unit’s hit video song You Guy. The video was banned from airing on TV for being too raunchy.

Vera was the main video vixen of the video song and the sole reason why it was banned.

“It was banned because my ass was all over the TV and everyone was asking who I was,” she told the latest edition of True Love Magazine.

At the time, Vera was pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts at Kenyatta University.

RAUNCHY PHOTOS

So when the video song dropped and created a buzz online, Vera decided to take advantage of her few minutes moment of fame by posting raunchy photos that got the attention of hundreds of online users who wanted to know more about her.

“I was the one who started this socialite thing. I did sexy photo shoots, posted them on social media and got many more followers. I started getting gigs and it was hard to keep up. I jokingly started asking for money and before I knew it I was getting paid to party. If the Kardashians were doing it, why not me?” she says.

It’s at this point that she decided to quit university and focus on being the socialite she is.

“I ended up suspending it. I had to milk this opportunity dry. The way I see it, we go to school to earn good money. Here I was making it, so why not concentrate on that first? Besides elimu haiishi,” Vera further says.

BROKE? NOT ME

At the same time, Vera has also refuted rumours that she is running broke and is about to close down her Vera Sidika beauty parlor located in Westlands, Nairobi.

“The salon is picking up really well. The rumours that I am closing shop are false. In fact, I want to expand and start a branch on Mombasa,” she revealed.

The socialite also confirmed that she is currently madly in love with her Tanzanian hunk doctor Jimmy Chansa with whom she got hitched to after breaking up with Otile Brown.

Vera also revealed that she once dated a certain politician but parted ways because of his habits of always tracking her car.