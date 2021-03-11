Vera Sidika: Fans forced me out of Nairobi





Vera Sidika says she is enjoying life in Mombasa after relocating from Nairobi.

The socialite moved to the Coastal city in 2020 and has since set up a spa business.

She is also known to have moved closer to her lover and now says swapping the hustle and preying Nairobi eyes for the sunny beaches and warm Mombasa weather has so far proven a masterstroke.

“Mombasa is my home, my family is here Secondly it’s so peaceful here. I have the freedom to go places and do things. Nairobians shows too much love but it gets overboard to a point I would rarely go anywhere because I knew I wouldn’t enjoy it,” she wrote on Instagram.

She asserts that most of the time her privacy was invaded by fans especially when she was in public.

“Everyone asking for pictures even when I am having a lowly chill with friends. Sometimes you just want to go somewhere and relax with friends but it ends being a photo session the whole night and I am too sweet so I never say no,” she added.

Vera also took a dig at Nairobians, claiming they overdress all the time.

“Sometimes I just want to be somewhere dressed down, no makeup no heels, but everyone in Nairobi clubs is overdressed. I missed my old life where nobody knew me and I would go to Kenyatta market eat nyama choma go-to black D and enjoy. To me peace of mind and happiness comes first, honestly moving to Mombasa was the best decision I ever made,” she added.

Vera however said that she has not completely cut her ties with the city and occasionally visits Nairobi for business.