Vera Sidika ‘engaged’ to Brown Mauzo





Kenyan socialite Vera Sidika has announced her engagement to coast based singer Brown Mauzo.

In an Instagram post, the curvaceous businesswoman said she got engaged “to the most amazing human” on September 24.

Vera termed the engagement as the “best pre-birthday gift ever.”

“Sweethearts, your girl got engaged on 24th September 🥰❤️ it was the Best pre-birthday gift ever!!! If someone told me I’d be engaged in 2020 I wouldn’t have believed it 😩 and just like that, like a dream …I’m engaged!” she wrote on Instagram.



Vera, who is turning 31, poured out her heart to the singer saying he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

“To the most amazing human ever! Saying YES to you was the easiest because we became 1 from day 1 & I pray for forever,” she wrote.

Brown Mauzo also expressed his undying love to Vera as he celebrated her birthday through a post on Instagram.

“You walk into my life, unexpectedly and I found myself falling deeper and deeper in love with the person you are, happy birthday, fiancé,” Mauzo said.

“Sometimes, when I think about you I cannot stop thinking about our future too. I was right about you all the time. Sweet, loving, caring, and responsible lady. All I ever dreamed of. So on your birthday, I want you to have the things that will make you happy. I will support you all the way. Have a wonderful birthday, honey. I love you ❤️😘 @queenveebosset,” Brown Mauzo posted.