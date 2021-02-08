Vera Sidika ‘disappears’ from social media





Socialite Vera Sidika’s ‘disappearance’ on social media has led to suggestions she might be expectant.

Apart from engaging in business, the curvaceous Vera also is a social butterfly who likes posting pictures and videos of her adventures online.

Not only that, but she also likes posting photos of herself flaunting her curvaceous body and material possessions.

However, she’s lately gone mute, to the disappointment of her fans.

Her last post on Instagram – where she is mostly active – was published on January 2, 2021.

The post is a video of her twerking which she captioned, “To all my perverts, I’m sure you missed this 😂😋 New Year’s gift from me to you 😂🥰😉 Happy 2021 🎊.”

Vera relocated to Mombasa last year after moving her salon VS Spa from Nairobi to the coast.

Later on, she is reported to have gotten engaged to Coast based singer Brown Mauzo.

In the past, Vera has been involved in some whirlwind romantic relationship but it seems her current association with the singer might be yielding fruits.

Vera started her career as a socialite more than eight years ago after appearing as a video vixen on P-Unit’s hit video song You Guy.

Following the popularity of the song Vera who was then pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts at Kenyatta University decided to drop out of school and take advantage of the opportunities that had been created around her.

In a media interview, she said that she started posting raunchy pictures of herself that got the attention of hundreds of netizens.