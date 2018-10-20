Socialite Vera Sidika. PHOTO | COURTESY

Socialite Vera Sidika is celebrating news that her Nigerian ex-boyfriend, who once assaulted her, has been arrested in Dubai.

The man was arrested for an unrelated offence.

Vera got news of the arrest on Wednesday from one of her friends in Dubai.

In June 2017, Vera shared on social media a video of the assault incident in an apartment in Dubai as the man, only identified as Yomi, tried to grab her mobile phone to stop her from recording.

KARMA EXISTS

On Wednesday she shared on her Instagram that karma does exist.

“Someone called me yesterday to tell me that an ex that once wronged me got arrested last week …. so karma does exist, what goes around …. definitely comes around,” Vera posted.

She added that it was not easy to spend a night in a Dubai jail.

“I can only imagine, may God be with him.”

In the lengthy post on Instagram last year, which she has since deleted, Vera recounted how Yomi once assaulted her while the two were in Dubai and subsequent fights that they got into.

‘LEFT DUBAI’

“I could care less about what y’all think… but God knows I was patient. The first time he hit me I left Dubai and never set foot since January even after he kept asking me to go,” she wrote.

“I have never in my life been in an abusive relationship. This was my first & u can see my pink bag was packed plus the make-up bag I wanted to leave. But he would never let me leave. It was always a struggle I finally understood how it felt. How these women feel going through this.”