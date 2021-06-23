Vera Sidika responds to abortion rumours





Vera Sidika has been forced to respond to claims she aborted singer Otile Brown’s child.

During a Q and A session with her fans on Instagram, the socialite stressed that it was her first time getting pregnant.

This after one of her followers asked if this is her first pregnancy.

The socialite also took the opportunity to open up on what she claimed were ‘rumuors’.

‘I heard rumors that an ex said I aborted. This is not true. I’m obsessed with babies. I love kids so much, and I would never get preggo just to abort. When single, I take precautions. When in a serious relationship, I am always on contraceptives to avoid getting pregnant, coz I was never ready.’

Following a not so diplomatic split a couple of years ago, Otile, a renowned singer, appeared to attack Vera indirectly, by suggesting on social media she might have not carried their pregnancy to term.

Vera also attacked Otile on the same platform, claiming he couldn’t satisfy her in bed.

Vera is expecting her first child with another singer namely Brown Mauzo in November this year.

She announced the pregnancy to the world on Valentine’s Day

“I removed it on Jan 5th, 2021. I conceived on Valentine’s Day, 14th Feb 2021. I know this coz that is the day I ovulated. I tracked my period when it came in Jan and first trial, we got preggo.” she said.