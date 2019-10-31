Venue of Christopher Martin’s show in Nairobi confirmed

The venue for the upcoming show in Kenya by Jamaican reggae and dancehall artist Christopher Martin has been confirmed.

The 32-year-old will perform at the Comesa Ground in KICC, Nairobi on Saturday December 7, 2019.

Martin will perform with the Jam Dance Band and “Kenyan Don”, the Kingston, Jamaica-based Events Promoter who is the main organizer, has promised Kenyans a good show.

“Plans are going on well and all I can say is Kenyans should be braced for an extra-ordinary performance from Chris and the Jam Dance Band. They are really looking forward to having a nice time in Nairobi. Get your tickets early enough and let’s have a nice time,” the promoter, who brought Jah Cure recently to Nairobi, told Nairobi News.

Christopher Martin’s And Then album, released in May 2019 has 15 songs and has been on heavy rotation worldwide, and debuted on number one on Billboard Reggae Chart soon after its release.

Advance tickets for the show are already on sale via *229*55# with regular tickets going for Sh1,500 while those for the VIP area are Sh5,000 each.