‘Varshita’ actor Eve D’Souza is officially off the market

Eve D’souza, the sassy actress and former radio personality, has had her success story told over and over but in the many interviews never disclosed anything about her love life.

In the beginning of the year she introduced Simon Anderson to the world as the love of her life.

Anderson describes himself as a traveler and experience seeker, food and wine lover and a sevens rugby fan.

With only weeks left before the end of the year, the Anderson took D’Souza across the globe and proposed to her in Candolim Beach, Goa, India.

D’Souza she said yes and soon after shared the good news with her fans on social media.

“The entire universe conspired to help us find each other and it was truly worth the wait. Once in a lifetime, you meet someone special who changes everything. I can’t wait to marry you and look forward to a lifetime of adventures and special moments together,” D’Souza wrote.

In an interview with Nairobi News in March 2017, the Varshita actress said she Mr Right had no yet come her way.

During the interview, the 40-year-old explained that the reason she has never gone public about her relationships is because of the way her family approaches relationships.

“The way my family approaches relationships is, until it is dead serious I don’t want to introduce anyone. My self-esteem has always been based on my career and not on relationships. It’s not like I’m dying to show off a man,” she said.