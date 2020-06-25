Vanessa swallows her words on ‘demonic industry’, says she is not quitting music

Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has made a u-turn on an earlier announcement that she has quit music to embark on a self-discovery journey.

Vanessa made the revelations five days ago on her podcast Deep Dive, stating that while she loved music, she has been forced to call it quits.

‘DEMONIC INDUSTRY’

She went as far as terming the music industry as ‘demonic’ and blamed it for steering her down the wrong path.

“The reason why I have to leave the industry is because I needed to choose my life, the music industry is demonic,” Vanessa said in the podcast.

“Now my fans are probably asking themselves right now ‘are you gonna never sing again? Are we never gonna never see you perform?’ Let me reiterate. I love music, I love to create, I love to perform. I’m a vessel. This is what I was brought on earth to be, but maybe I was a vessel to be here in this moment to have gone through everything that I have gone through so that I can tell you most honestly the truth about things you will never hear somewhere else,” she explained herself further.

The announcement caused shock waves among her fans and fellow artistes, especially back in her home country, where she is adored.

NOT QUITTING MUSIC

However, in a recent video session, Vanessa appeared to have taken back her words, saying she will continue recording new music and performing.

She also pointed out that she will keep making music and attending shows, although she will not be part of the music industry.

“Muziki ni sehemu ya maisha yangu for the rest of my life, nitatengeneza muziki for the rest of my life. Nita-perform for the rest of my life lakini sitaki kuwa sehemu ya music industry,” she said.

Vanessa, who currently resides in the US with his Nigerian-American boyfriend Rotimi, has been doing music for the last 10 years.

Before venturing into music, the 32-year-old was a TV personality and radio presenter hosting entertainment shows. She was also the first ever Tanzanian MTV VJ.

After six years in the media industry, she quit radio to launch her music career by releasing her first ever jam Me & You featuring Ommy Dimpoz in 2012. The following year in January she dropped her first single Closer.