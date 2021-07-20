Vanessa Mdee plays down pregnancy rumours





US-based bongo flava singer Vanessa Mdee has downplayed reports of having a baby with her fiancée actor and singer Rotimi.

These reports emerged over the weekend claiming the singer had delivered a bouncing baby boy.

The claims were engineered by a comment from Navy Kenzo member Aika who commented on a picture post by Vanessa where which she captioned ‘But God’.

Aika then commented on “Issa a boy”.

Tanzanian bloggers concluded that Vanessa had delivered and immediately congratulatory messages and comments flooded the singer’s page forcing her to respond.

“I do not have a baby yoo! You are freaking my mother out. Mama wa watu yuko zake Arusha mnaanza kumpanikisha tu bure kwamba nimezaa. Aliyewaambia nimezaa ni nani? Vanessa posed.

This was the second time Vanessa has had to deny pregnancy claims. In May this year, she was forced again to come out and clear the air when reports emerged claiming she was pregnant.

Vanessa quit music and relocated to Atlanta to live with her Nigerian US-based fiancée Rotimi. The two got engaged in December 2020 after a year of dating. Vanessa started seeing Rotimi after ending her six years relationship with bongo flava sensantion Juma Jux who is currently rumoured to be in a relationship with Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe.