Vanessa Mdee denied government service for wearing mini skirt

Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee took to Twitter to vent her anger after she was denied entry into a government building because of her skimpy dressing.

The ‘Wet’ singer claims to have been blocked from entering the premise because she was wearing a mini skirt, which she claim was up to her knees.

“Only in Tanzania is my skirt which is at my knees too short to enter a public corporate building. This is incredible,” wrote Mdee.

She accused the civil servants for consistently ‘objectifying women’.

“Sawa mimi mnasema navaa vibaya, poa. Lakini how do you explain all the other cases and women responding to this post. Kuna tatizo. Na halipo kwenye mavazi. Lipo kwenye treatment based on objectifying the woman.”

Her rant comes after several high profile entertainers in Tanzania have been either been arrested of fined for posting and sharing nudity on social media.

In 2016, the Tanzanian government was forced to deny reports that it intended to ban miniskirts.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Tanzanian government blasted a Kenyan newspaper for misreporting and urged it to retract the story.

The story, published in the Standard’s Monday Blues pull-out, claimed that President Magufuli had banned miniskirts in a particular district that has the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence.

