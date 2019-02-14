Romantic Valentine’s Day messages celebrities received and shared
It is Valentine’s Day and as expected hundreds flocked the internet to share their special messages to their loved ones.
Local celebrities and media personalities were not left out in this gesture of spreading love.
Gospel singer Size 8, Switch TV presenter Joyce Omondi and media personality Julie Gichuru were just some of the few who showered their significant others with romantic messages.
Her are a few of those messages:
Wishing All The Women A Happy Valentine’s Day 🌷. #WeRunTheWorld.
Haijalishi kama uko na Mali ama hauna…… Uwe juu ya BIC , katuk tuk ama range rover ……… All you need is genuine love from the one you love. Mr murayas I love you so much. You love me and support me always regardless of anything. You are my joy my heart’s delight. We don’t need money to enjoy wacha company. My love thank you for standing with me wow the love of my life you are……….. Love you @djmokenya #happyvalententinesday