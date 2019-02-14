Nairobi News

Romantic Valentine’s Day messages celebrities received and shared

By Sylvania Ambani February 14th, 2019 2 min read

It is Valentine’s Day and as expected hundreds flocked the internet to share their special messages to their loved ones.

Local celebrities and media personalities were not left out in this gesture of spreading love.

Gospel singer Size 8, Switch TV presenter Joyce Omondi and media personality Julie Gichuru were just some of the few who showered their significant others with romantic messages.

Her are a few of those messages:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My valentine ❤ Wishing y’all a lifetime of good love ❤❤❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Julie Gichuru (@juliegichuru) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Wishing All The Women A Happy Valentine’s Day 🌷. #WeRunTheWorld.

A post shared by 🅰️nerlisa Ⓜ️uigai (@anerlisa) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

THE ONLY ONE..!! ❤ NAKUPENDA @sarah__tz

A post shared by KONDEBOY (@harmonize_tz) on

About the author

Sylvania Ambani

Sylvania Ambani is a correspondent with Nairobi News, based in Nairobi. She covers news, entertainment, human interest and feature stories. She is also a web presenter, hosting a weekly show on the Nairobi News YouTube channel.

