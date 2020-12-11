US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19





Popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19.

Ellen, who hosts the popular Ellen DeGeneres Show, shared the news with her fans on social media saying that she was doing fine and was receiving medical care.

According to the comedian, all those who had been in close contact with her have already been notified about her condition.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe,” wrote Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram.

America continues to be among the top nations with highest numbers of infections and deaths caused by Coronavirus.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, a total of 15,271,571 Americans have tested positive for Covid-19 while 288,762 others have died since January 21.

Other celebrities who have also tested positive for the disease include actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, singer Pink, basketball player Kevin Durant among others.