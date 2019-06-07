Unapendwa Ajabu, TV anchor Kilobi tells hubby Atwoli on birthday





KTN anchor Mary Kilobi wowed many on social media after expressing her undying love for her husband, Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

The TV anchor surprised her hubby, who is 36-years older, with a birthday cake to on his 70th birthday.

Nairobi News understands Kilobi secretly teamed up with her husband’s colleagues to throw a surprise birthday bash for him at his office.

“Unapendwa Ajabu,” the Makerere University alumnus wrote on her Facebook page.

“May the Almighty God continue to bless you. Keep you strong. Healthy and Happy and May He watch over you for us. Happy birthday Mr. Amazing.”

Photos of the event show Kilobi feeding the birthday boy with cake

Atwoli married Kilobi as his third wife last year, a union that turned into the talk of the town.