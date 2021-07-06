Uhuru’s cousin celebrates 22 years of being sober





Nana Gecaga has celebrated 22 years of being sober with a word of encouragement to persons battling with alcoholism.

Gecaga, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Chief Executive, reminisced her journey of sobriety and some of the challenges she faced. Being able to overcome alcoholism she says takes courage for a person to be able to go against everything they are used to and admit they have a problem.

“22 years today of being sober,” Gecaga, who also is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s niece, wrote on Twitter.

“I want to thank everyone who’s played a role in supporting me to get this far. Lastly, I want to thank me, myself and I. I have to give credit where it is due. I’ve remained committed to my sobriety.”

Gecaga also suggested the bottle was not an easy task.

“I’ve put it first always and been very proud of where I have come and where I’m going. It takes courage to go against the grain and it takes humility to not only realise you have a problem but then commit the entire rest of your life to change it for the better,” she went on.

In a past interview, she admitted she would drink up to a crate of better and bottle of hard liquor in one sitting.

Her love for alcohol blew up some of her dreams, one of which was to become an athlete.