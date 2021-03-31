Uhuru facing pressure to ‘unlock’ country





President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing increased pressure from the public to ease the lockdown measures he recently enforced.

In an interview with Nairobi News, the One Voice One People forum argues that most Kenyans are unable to make ends meeting in the wake of the latest measures spelt out by the Head of State.

The group mainly consists of stakeholders drawn from the hospitality industry, and especially those working in hotels and entertainment spots.

“We are dying out here. We are being evicted, we have been fired, we are being auctioned, we are hungry and we are depressed. Suicide is one of the major issues we are handling with our young workforce,” the group points out.

“We are speaking out until we gain an audience with H.E Uhuru Kenyatta to unlock our country. We understand and have followed the regulations set out by the Ministry of Health and we intend to continue to do so.

“The group has also called for ‘dialogue and understanding’ as it bids to arrive at the solution.

In an address to the nation last Friday, President Kenyatta ordered the closure of all bars operating within the counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Nakuru, and Kajiado.

He also ordered all restaurants in these counties to serve food to customers on a take-away basis. Besides, he directed for a cessation of movement into and out of these counties and suspension of sports activities in a raft of measures that have left thousands of people jobless.

The President’s directives come as Kenya registered a sharp increase in Covid-19 positive cases and deaths in the months of February and March.