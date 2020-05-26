Uhuru called me after ‘Wajinga Nyinyi’ dropped -King Kaka

Kenyan singer King Kaka has revealed the pressure he was under following the release of his political song Wajinga Nyinyi earlier this year.

The song was the talk of the town among Kenyans for weeks as it recounted the ills that bedevil our country.

“Hiyo time ilikuwa noma sana. I never experienced something like that in my life as it got so intense to a point where I couldn’t even eat in a restaurant due to the many threats I was receiving because of the song” King Kaka said on Friday.

He says he wrote the song out of anger because the nation was reporting one scandal after another.

The singer says he does not regret doing the song because of the feedback he got.

He revealed that he got calls from senior government officials among them President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nairobi News could not independently authenticate the claim.

He said the purpose of the song was to enlighten people on their rights.

King Kaka also addressed rumours that he might join politics, saying: “Every party has called me and when I’m ready to vie if they support me but not now.”

“I evaluate myself every year on my birthday, I look back on what I haven’t done and what needs to be done, I had a lot of plans for this year from family to business and my music but we shall get back to normalcy again.”

The debate of his two personalities came up -that is Rabbit Kaka Sungura of the hit song Jam na kam and King Kaka of Kaka Empire.

He said the two personalities are a portrayal of how he has grown musically and how he has evolved from his earlier days of music till now as he is inspired by his past and where he is headed to musically.