Ugandan singer Weasel accused of breaking househelp’s leg





Ugandan singer Douglas Mayanja, commonly known by the stage name Weasel, is in trouble for reportedly assaulting his house help and breaking his leg.

The victim, namely Kawesi Cyrus claims Weasel, known in the Kenyan entertainment scene for hits such as Potential, Bread and Butter, and Kuku, descended on him on Sunday and repeatedly assaulted him without reason.

“It was at night, I do not know what happened, but when he returned, he beat me up, broke my leg. I am in terrible pain,” Kawesi told Nile Post.

Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that a police case had been filed in relation to the incident.

“They will be called to write their statements and the court will take it up from there. No one has the right to beat up the other. He will be charged with assault or attempted murder depending on the clinic report and extent of injuries,” Owoyesigyire said.

Weasel, the younger sibling to renowned singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, is already battling a separate case in which he is accused of assaulting his baby mama namely Talia Kassim.

Weasel has gone silent music scene in recent times ever since the death of his singing partner Moses Ssekibogo alias Radio in a freak accident at a Kampala nightclub in 2018.