Ugandan police now claim Ziggy Wine died in road accident

Police in Uganda have claimed that upcoming artist, Micheal Kalinda, aka Ziggy Wine, succumbed to injuries sustained during a motorbike accident.

Ziggy Wine, who was a close associate of Ugandan opposition politician and artist Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine was found dead at the country’s referral hospital in Kampala on Sunday night.

Bobi Wine claimed in a social media statement that his colleague was kidnapped and tortured to death.

ACCIDENT INJURIES

But police investigations have quashed these allegations.

“Ziggy Wyne was badly injured in the accident and later was identified and admitted to Rubaga Hospital. He was later referred to Mulago Hospital where he succumbed to injuries from the accident,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

Enanga had also revealed that the police have discovered the motorcycle that caused the accident.

MYSTERIOUS DEATH

Media reports claim Ziggy was on Friday evening found in a devastating state with his eye plucked out and two of his fingers cut off.

Ziggy is the second person close to Bobi Wine to die under mysterious circumstances.

Last year, the politician’s driver, Yasin Kawuma, was shot dead while driving his boss on a campaign trip in Arua Municipality.