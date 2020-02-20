Ugandan musician Pallaso claims he was attacked in South Africa

Ugandan musician Pius Mayanja, who is better known as Pallaso, is nursing injuries he says he sustained from an attack by unknown people in South Africa.

Pallaso, who is the younger brother of renowned musician Jose Chameleone, did not explain why or where he was attacked.

Neither did the Go Down Low hitmaker reveal if he had reported the matter to the police, or the Ugandan mission in South Africa.

“Thank you everyone that stood with me in this trying moment. Thank you, God for always having my back. I’m safe now. All the injuries will heal with time. They will always be a reminder of when life tried to beat me down but failed,” he tweeted.

That message was accompanied by a video of him displaying his bleeding palms and elbow. He also displayed bruises on his back.

Chameleone later spoke about the incident.

“(I) just talked to Pallaso he’s in danger after attacks as he was shooting a video in South Africa. We must condemn such violent acts in our people. We are all African,” he said.

Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine also condemned the incident.

“I am troubled by the news coming in from South Africa that our brother and fellow artiste Pallaso has been terribly attacked and hurt in what is said to be a xenophobic attack. I wish you the quickest recovery young king, and hope that the authorities will quickly investigate this,” he said.