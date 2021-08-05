Ugandan musician Kenzo survives car crash





Ugandan musician Edrisah Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo on Wednesday, August 5, 2021, survived what appears to be a nasty road accident.

The Sitya Loss hitmaker is reported by Sqoop to have been traveling along the Kampala-Maska highway when the accident occurred.

He later explained the accident happened near Stabex fuel station in Maya Town, in the central Uganda district of Wakiso.

According to him, the driver of the car occupied by three people lost control due to the slippery road following the morning downpour.

“We had a frightening car accident. The road was wet and slippery due to rain and when we reached Maya there was a hump in the road next to Stabex Petro station that caused my car to skid in a remarkable fashion. It did a 180-degree spin in the middle of the road, facing the wrong way!” Kenzo said in a statement on his Facebook wall, adding that their car landed into a trench next to the fuel station.

None of the occupants sustained serious injuries.

“This happened today morning and all the three people in the car survived without any damage. We thank the good Lord for his protection,” he added