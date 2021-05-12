Ugandan Azawi releases fresh ‘my year’ hit





Ugandan musician who is signed to top music label Swangz Avenue has released the first single off her upcoming album.

Speaking to Nairobi News, the 27-year-old explained she was inspired to venture into music and dance after frequently visiting the Ndere Cultural Centre to watch the dance festivals.

The song titled My year was produced by Michael Fingerz at Swangz studios and the video was shot and directed by Kenny Mumba at Moonlight studios in South Africa.

Just after a day of releasing ‘My Year’, Apple Music released their routine playlist for the best global releases and Azawi’s single was the only African song in the first 10 songs sitting comfortably at number 2 behind J. Cole’s Interlude.

The only other single is by Nigerian Ladipo at position 12.

‘My Year’ has already been billed by local music critics as the best-produced piece of music from our industry in a long time.

The track has impressed beyond Uganda as evidenced by clips shared on her timelines showing people from around the world jamming to the song.

The new Afro-pop joint was released alongside a video shot at Moonlight Studios in Johannesburg. Directed by Kenny Mumba, Azawi appears with her new bold look in this multi-scene colorful video.

Azawi says she was mentored as a singer and a songwriter by her brother.

Later, she started writing songs for artists in Uganda including Lydia Jazmine, Vinka, Nina Roz, and Eddy Kenzo among others.

During her journey as a songwriter, Azawi was discovered by Swangz Avenue and this has put her on a path to stardom.

Azawi released her debut project; a five-track EP titled “LO FIT,” on 28th February 2021.

This project has produced hit songs such as “Quinamino”, “Repeat It” and the title track “Lo Fit”. For 2021, Azawi is currently getting ready to release her debut album; the first single off this project being the new banger – “My Year”