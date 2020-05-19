Ugandan artiste Weasel welcomes baby number five

Ugandan musician Douglas Mayanja, popularly known by the stage name Weasel, has welcomed his fifth child.

It is Weasel’s older brother Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, also a renowned singer, who made the announcement via Instagram.

“Congratulations upon your newly born baby star Maria Mayanja. Welcome to Mother Earth,” Chameleone wrote.

Weasel, whose collabo hits with departed musician Mowzey Radio such as Potential, Bread and Butter remains popular in Kenya, is believed to have sired baby Ria Manyanja with Rwandan model Teta Sandra.

Weasel and Teta, a former Miss Rwanda, have been dating since last year.