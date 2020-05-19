Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Chillax

Ugandan artiste Weasel welcomes baby number five

By Nahashon Musungu May 19th, 2020 1 min read

Ugandan musician Douglas Mayanja, popularly known by the stage name Weasel, has welcomed his fifth child.

It is Weasel’s older brother Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone, also a renowned singer, who made the announcement via Instagram.

Related Stories

“Congratulations upon your newly born baby star Maria Mayanja. Welcome to Mother Earth,” Chameleone wrote.

Weasel, whose collabo hits with departed musician Mowzey Radio such as Potential, Bread and Butter remains popular in Kenya, is believed to have sired baby Ria Manyanja with Rwandan model Teta Sandra.

Weasel and Teta, a former Miss Rwanda, have been dating since last year.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Senator Ole Kina summoned over incitement remarks