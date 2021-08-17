Uganda Police hunt for singer Weasel in assault case





Ugandan singer Weasel, born Douglas Mayanja, is a man on the run, with Police in Kampala accusing his family of frustrating efforts to have him arrested.

Weasel, a younger sibling to famed artist Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleon, is wanted on accusations of beating up and causing grievous body harm to his househelp.

The potential hitmaker is said to have broken the leg of one Baker Kaweesi, 26.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, explained that the victim told police he got into trouble on accusations of disrespecting his girlfriend.

“Kaweesi reported to police that at Kizungu Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala district, Douglas Mayanja, alias Weasel, Giz , Pompo and others beat him up and broke one of his legs on allegations that he has been disrespecting Weasel’s girlfriend,” Owoyesigyire said.

But efforts to trace and have him answer to the charges have hit a snag.

“We have on several occasions gone to his(Weasel) home to arrest the suspect but is nowhere to be seen whereas his known telephone contacts are not available.”

“There is an allegation that the family could be hiding this suspect. We inform the family that this case will not be concluded by the suspect running away but he should be presented to police to record his statement and file sent to the DPP.”