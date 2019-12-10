Two thrilling shows set to premiere on Maisha Magic East in 2020

Maisha Magic East has announced the expected premiere of two new, riveting shows, the documentary series Maisha Mkanda and Kina, an exciting new drama.

Former KTN investigative journalist John Allan Namu, who now heads Africa Uncensored, an outfit set up by Kenya’s finest investigative journalists, will be a regular on screen again with Maisha Mkanda.

The award-winning investigative journalist will produce the show.

Making the announcement during the MultiChoice Group Annual Media Showcase, MNET Director of East and Southern Channels, Timothy Okwaro, said the business is investing in the development of local content and local talent to ensure that the video entertainment industry across the continent thrives and grows to compete with the best in the world.

“Local content is a key differentiator for us, and we intend to continue producing more of it for our various markets. We will continue to shift a greater percentage of spend towards local content,” he said.

Maisha Mkanda is a 45 minute, 13-episode documentary series that delivers a collage of topics of interest to the Kenyan public. Told in compelling narrative style, the 13 episodes will reveal sides of Kenya that are at times uplifting, heart-rending and at times, horrifying.

The series navigates topics such as skin-bleaching craze, widow-cleansing (the act of men being intimate with recently widowed women as part of the wider culture of wife inheritance), femicide, surviving terror attacks among other topics, using real characters at the heart of these issues to tell the story behind the subject powerfully.

ABANDONED GIRL

Former radio queen and musician, Sanaipei Tande, is lead character in the TV drama Kina. She stars as a tough villain.

Kina is a David and Goliath story about a poor girl, taking on a powerful business magnate hell-bent on exploiting the pure mineral spring water that has been found on the land where her community stays.

It tells the story of an abandoned girl, seeking justice for the murder of the man she thought was her father, while slowly falling under the dangerous spell of the woman she doesn’t know yet is her mother.

It is a story of the poor taking on the rich, a story of haves and have-nots. But at its heart, it is the tragic story of a mother and a daughter. A mother who abandoned her daughter, and lost her heart in the process… and a daughter with a heart big enough to heal the world.

MultiChoice also clarified to Nairobi News that Namu and Tande will not be in the same production but two separate shows as reported by some media outlets.