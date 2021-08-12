Twitter rolls out fresh design





Twitter on Wednesday started rolling out a handful of design tweaks to its web client and mobile apps.

The messaging app detailed the Chirp font as one part of a broader brand refresh unveiled in January.

“Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed,” It explained in a blog post.

Twitter’s main account posted about the change.

okay confirmed it did — Twitter (@Twitter) August 11, 2021

The company introduced the font back in January. It says one of the main advantages of Chirp is the way it can align the text of tweets written in Western languages to the left-hand side of the interface.

The company says that’s something that should make it easier to read content as you scroll through your timeline.

The font isn’t the only visual change introduced on Wednesday. “We’ve updated our colors to be high contrast and a lot less blue — a change made to draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share,” Twitter said in a thread posted by its design account.

If you’re a fan of customization, Twitter plans to roll out additional color palettes soon. “This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say,” the company said.

– Fewer distracting gray things What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Umu3F1iJjb — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 11, 2021

This means that functional keys such as the follow button now stand out a bit more helping you notice what actions you have taken at a glance.

Twitter also said as part of its redesign, it had cleaned up a lot of visual clutter.

“There are fewer grey backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make the text easier to read. This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centred on you and what you have to say!” it said.

The changes are being rolled out to all users globally, and some users can already see the new redesign and fonts.