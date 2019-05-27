Join our WhatsApp Channel
TV queen Terryanne Chebet turns 40 in style – PHOTOS

By Amina Wako May 27th, 2019 1 min read

They say life begins at 40 and this seems to be true for Metropol TV boss Terryanne Chebet who celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend.

The lavish birthday party was held in Laikipia at Mukima House, a country house with spectacular views of Mount Kenya.

The mother of two hosted 14 guests composed of family and friends at the party. She is reported to have forked out hundreds of thousands for the event.

Last year, Terryanne celebrated her birthday on a yatch in Mombasa with her girls Jacquie Maribe, Kirigo Ng’arua and Monicah Kiragu.

🍾

