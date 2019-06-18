TV presenter Ben Kitili celebrates his baby son’s arrival

KTN Political Affairs Editor Ben Kitili and his wife Amina Mude on Monday welcomed their second child.

Ben and Amina have a daughter together and are clearly excited about the arrival of their son as Ben took to Instagram to share the news with the world.

Ben shared an adorable picture of baby Roman Hami, who has been named after his grandfather and great great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi.

WEDDING

“Another rock for my sling. Roman Hami Kitili. Named Kitili after his grandfather and great, great grandfather, Kitili wa Muthengi, a legend who had 33 wives. Baby and mother @amina_mude are well. We thank God,” he wrote.

The couple tied the knot last year at the Attorney General’s office and later held an invites only reception dinner at a Nairobi hotel attended by friends and family on November 16, 2018.

They union received mixed reaction from the online community given that Kitili is a Christian and Amina is a Muslim.

MARRIAGE

In responding to the critics Kitili pointed out that when it comes to marriage God supersedes religion.

“In marriage, God is more important than religion. To those who are not so welcoming, we forgive you… you have a constitutional right to your opinion… however, should any of you cross the line against the law – as I said, I ‘ll protect my family with my all,” he said at the time.