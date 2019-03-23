TV nomad Terryanne Chebet lands at Metropol TV





Former Citizen TV news anchor Terryanne Chebet has landed a new job at Metropol TV where she will be the General Manager.

Ms Chebet in a Facebook post expressed her joy as she celebrated the appointment.

Before the new role, Ms Chebet was at Fanaka TV.

“Our young people need new heroes, such as wealth creators, entrepreneurs and people of integrity. I am super proud to join the incredibly talented team in delivering cutting edge Business Journalism. Data driven. Factual. Reliable. Metropol TV is available countrywide on free to Air,” she said.

Other new faces on Metropol TV are Mr Gikonyo Macharia as head of broadcast and commercials and Mr Stephen Kimani as the managing editor.