Tusker in talks with Rupia, Matasi

Elvis Rupia (right), then of Wazito FC, fights for the ball with a Muranga Seals player during a friendly match at GEMS International Cambridge School - Nairobi on August 11, 2019. PHOTO | FILE

Kenyan league leaders Tusker appear to be on a signing spree in readiness for the 2021/2022 Caf Champions League season.

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side on Saturday completed the signing of Gor Mahia defender Charles Momanyi on a two-year deal.

He is a good addition to our squad and will join us when the transfer season window opens (On August 9),” explained Tusker chairman David Aduda.

Aduda also confirmed the club will not renew contracts of eight players when the current league season lapses.

Momanyi’s departure is a big blow to K’Ogalo, coming days after Kenneth Muguna also left the cash-strapped club to join Tanzanian money bags Azam.

Momanyi who joined Gor from Kakamega Homeboyz in 2017 was serving as the club’s assistant captain.

Besides Momanyi, Tusker are said to be closing in on the signatures of Leopards duo Elvis Rupia and Clyde Senaji, plus Harambee Stars keeper Patrick Matasi who is now a free agent after parting ways with Ethiopian side Saint George.

Besides the Champions League, Tusker are also set to represent Kenya at the regional Cecafa Kagame Cup slated for August 1-15 in Tanzania.