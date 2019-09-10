Trump delivers a low blow on John Legend and his wife in Twitter rant

President Donald Trump has in the last day been exchanging words with US celebrity couple singer John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Trump has described the couple as boring, calling Chrissy “filthy mouthed”.

The US president started by blasting those who are appreciating his work mostly in the Criminal Justice reform in the country.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it. Obama couldn’t come close,” tweeted Trump.

He then went ballistic on four prominent people of color – Van Jones, Lester Holt, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen – claiming that people who had nothing to do with reforming the criminal justice system are taking the praise for it.

‘FILTHY MOUTHED’

“A man named Van Jones and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring,” Trump tweeted.

Trump went on to refer to Legend’s wife as ‘filthy mouthed wife’.

He said the singer and his wife expressed their satisfaction about the criminal justice system reform but never supported gave no support when he was trying to get it done.

“Musician John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor” Lester Holt doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about,” he posted.