Tributes pour in following rapper DMX death





Tributes have been pouring in following the death of US rapper and actor DMX who died at the age of 50, five days after suffering a heart attack.

The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had been placed on life support and died with his family by his side.

In a statement, his family said he was “a warrior who fought till the very end”.

“DMX is a legend,” said hip-hop and electronic music producer Flying Lotus. — “It’s so sad to hear about the passing of DMX. He was a true legend to the hip-hop community. I was individually inspired by him from his unique style. I remember touring and being on a lot of shows with him. One day I was coming out of my hotel and DMX saw me and asked, ‘was his child’s mother pulling me back?’ ‘Pulling Me Back’ was my latest record at that time for the ladies. I used to date his child’s mom and he knew that but he was cool. It never was an issue because he knew it was before him. He always showed me love and we always talked when we ran into each other,” rapper Chingy said in a statement. — “Gods Poet. I Love You,” rapper Nas said in an Instagram post. — “RIP DMX. I pray for the comfort of your children and loved ones,” Viola Davis said on Twitter.

He took his moniker from the name of a drum machine used in rap tracks.

The chart-topping artist’s songs included Party Up (Up in Here) and X Gon’ Give It To Ya.

He also acted on screen, appearing in such films as Cradle 2 the Grave, Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds.

Born in Mount Vernon, New York in 1970, DMX publicly battled substance abuse for years and spent several periods in rehab.

A father of 15, he served jail sentences on charges including animal cruelty, reckless driving, drug possession and weapons possession.

According to his family, DMX died on Friday at White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York.

“He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him,” their statement continued.