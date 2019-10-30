Tribe doesn’t matter in my marriage, Jalang’o tells online marriage ‘experts’

Comedian and radio personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has asked social media experts to cease speculation as to why he has chosen to spend the rest of her life with a woman from another tribe.

Jalang’o, also a renowned emcee, wedded Amina Chao at a private traditional wedding over the weekend.

The wedding sparked speculation on social media, but the outspoken Jalang’o has now dismissed all the rumours flying around.

Jalang’o is a Luo while Amina is Taita.

“When I met my wife, tribe was not the first thing I saw in her,” Jalang’o explained in a lengthy social media post.

“I saw someone I wanted to spend my life with and it never occurred to me that she was a Taita. Before she is a Taita, she is my wife. Help me welcome my wife home in peace.”