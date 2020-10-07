Trey Songz tests positive for Covid-19, slams Trump for downplaying pandemic

American artiste Trey Songz during a live performance on stage at the launch of Coke Studio Season 4 on September 24, 2016 in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

American singer Trey Songz has announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 35-year-old artiste made the announcement on Monday via Instagram.

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” he said in a video posted on Instgram.

“I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive,” he said.

He also added he will be taking his diagnosis seriously and will self-isolate at home.

“I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house, until I see a negative sign,” he said.

GRANDDAD’S DEATH

The singer went on to reveal that his grandfather died earlier in the year, and that he suspects it was due to Covid-19 related complications.

“I don’t know how many of y’all know, but my granddad passed earlier this year while it wasn’t said that it was Covid, I do believe it was. So I’ve always taken it seriously,” he said

The father of a 17-month-old boy went on to slam President Donald Trump for downplaying the pandemic even after contracting it.

“If you come in contact with Covid, please do the same, don’t be like the president. Much love and peace, y’all. I thank you in advance for your support (and) your love,” he said.