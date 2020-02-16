Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Chillax

Trace Live music experience is here – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu February 16th, 2020 1 min read

Trace Live – a unique, intimate and interactive showcase of Kenyan music which will be hosted by the most talented select artistes in the country – has been launched.

Trace Live kicked off the to-die-for experiential event at a colourful launch filled with music last Thursday at Movenpick hotel in Westlands.

The occasion was graced by award-winning Kenyan boy band, Sauti Sol, who showcased music from their much-loved and appreciated catalogue.

They also gave the guests a glimpse of their highly-anticipated upcoming album The Midnight Train.

Guests got a chance to listen to the group’s new single Suzanna and were joined on stage by their signees from their popular record label, Sol Generation.

Guests were also treated to a meet-and-greet, Q and A session with the show expected to be aired on Trace platforms worldwide.

The music will also be available on Safaricom’s Skiza upon release.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Caf’s rotten and filthy financial dealings exposed