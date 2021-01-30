TPF star Gatitu lands radio gig





Former Tusker Project Fame (TPF) star, Alvan Gatitu, has landed a radio job at Trace FM.

Sharing the exciting news with his fans on social media, Gatitu revealed he would be working at Trace FM 95.3 as a morning show presenter.

“Boo boo precious is on radio. Tune in from Monday February 1. 95.3 Trace FM, 6am-10am, Monday to Friday. “

Last year, Kenyans of goodwill came to the rescue of the singer and internet sensation after he revealed that he had been thrown out of his house over rent arrears.

“I thought that this friend of mine could help me, but as soon as I got to her gate, she told the security guards not to let me in. I then explained my situation to the guards who laid out a carton for me in their storeroom and gave me a duvet as well,” a tearful Gatitu stated in a video that quickly went viral.

Touched by his tribulations, Kenyans came to his rescue with generous contributions to help him get back on his feet. They raised around Sh2.1 million.

Days after Kenyans of goodwill come to his rescue, singer and internet sensation paid it forward by gifting a watchman who offered him a place to sleep with a brand new motorcycle.

According to Gatitu, a security guard named Wafula Kizito offered him a place to lay his head after his landlord evicted him.

With his new fortunes, he visited the security guard to appreciate him for what he did to him.

Gatitu said that when he asked Wafula to state his wish, the security guard said he always wanted was to start a boda boda business but he could not afford to buy a motorbike.

His wish was granted with Gatitu buying him a brand new bike in addition to assisting him to acquire all the necessary documentation.

Wafula soon quit his job to begin carrying passengers with his motorcycle at his home town, Kakamega.

Further, Gatitu helped Wafula’s wife to open a bank account where he deposited some cash to boost their small business.