Tony Kwalanda ‘swiftly’ moves on

Switch tv presenters Tony Kwalanda and Joyce Maina sharing a moment after their engagement in 2020. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tony Kwalanda doesn’t appear to be the type who gets bogged down by break-ups.

So much that barely a week after parting ways with fellow journalist Joyce Maina, Kwalanda seems to have landed a new catch.

Kwalanda, a veteran sports anchor, has been spotted hanging out with a 23-year old lady named Yvonne in what sources have told Nairobi News was his 36th birthday.

In a series of photos, Kwalanda and Yvonne are seeing toasting to life and being in a celebratory mood.

The duo appears happy even as they pose for a photo after photo in moves that perhaps make Kwalanda forget that he had proposed to Maina just six months ago.

In one of the photos, Joyce, who reportedly is a University student, describes Kwalanda as ‘Boo’ (local slang for boyfriend).

Despite the turn of events, Maina, who announced the break-up with Tony, has continued to praise him in his interviews, even describing their short fling as ‘mature’.

She says: “I don’t miss the toxic relationships, the breaking up and making up was so exhausting that’s why being with Tony was such a relief because the relationships before that we would break up and I get blocked, I would wake up and think what’s going to happen next and I hated that. Being in a healthy relationship was nice.”