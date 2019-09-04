Tiwa Savage cancels her performance in SA due to Xenophobic attacks

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has cancelled her upcoming performance which was scheduled to take place on September 21, 2019 in Johannesburg South Africa following the latest wave of xenophobic violence.

Tiwa was among artistes who were lined up for this year’s DSTV Delicious Food and Music Festival that showcases the best of the continents cuisine and music.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, the All Over hit maker said that due to the violence she will not be perform at the event.

I refuse to watch the barbaric butchering of my people in SA. This is SICK. For this reason I will NOT be performing at the upcoming DSTV delicious Festival in Johannesburg on the 21st of September. My prayers are with all the victims and families affected by this. — Tiwa Savage (@TiwaSavage) September 4, 2019

Other artistes scheduled to be part of the festival include British singer Corinne Bailey Rae and other acts from South Africa. Apart from Tiwa the rest are yet to make any comments on the matter.

Other celebrities who have spoken up on the matter include Singer Burna Boy from Nigeria who in an interesting response saying that although he does not encourage violence, everyone has a right to protect themselves at all times.

And to my Brothers and sisters I am not encouraging any Violence or anything but please PLEASE Protect and Defend yourselves at all times, it may not seem like it but there’s always a way. Management will now take back control of Burna Boy’s Social media. God bless AFRICA ✊🏾 — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) September 3, 2019

According to local media, the fresh violence, which broke out in Johannesburg on Sunday, have left at least three people dead and several others hospitalized.

The latest attacks echoes sporadic outbreaks of 2008 when about 60 people were killed and more than 50,000 displaced from their homes.

Tiwa Savage’s and Burna Boy’s comments attracted varied reactions with fans of the former bashing her for the cancellation.

“And the Festival won’t be canceled because you’re not coming… You worth nothing here in South Africa,” said @MadikelaMakgaba.

“There’s no butchering that’s happening? Stop spreading fake news,” wrote @ThickLeeyonce.

“While on it… please tell your fellow Nigerians to leave our country. The must go now,” commented @MaterP.

“You not even the big act, in our country. For you pulling out means nothing to us… You’ll Nigerians like playing innocent, you wouldn’t allow our residents to do this in your own country,” stated @sbusithole.

“I thought you were gonna say. My brothers and sisters, Please come back home,” said @mjncube.

“You said you’re slap AKA but you’re not promoting violence,” commented @leratojohann.