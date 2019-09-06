Tired of editing Insta photos, singer Demi Lovato bares ‘cellulit’ body

American singer Demi lovato is baring all her cellulite to the world.

The ‘Sorry not Sorry’ singer shared one of her biggest fears with her fans saying that she has always been editing her bikini photos on Instagram to give the illusion that she has a perfect body.

But not anymore. She says she is tired of feeling ashamed of her body just to appeal to what is deemed as beautiful, especially in the entertainment industry.

In a long post shared on Friday Demi posted a picture of herself in a leopard print bikini. She poses with her back facing the camera exposing her behind and relatively thick thighs.

“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got,” wrote Demi Lovato.

She added: “I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day.”

CUT A CERTAIN IMAGE

She also revealed the brutal diet programmes and workout sessions she had to go through just to cut a certain image to the public.

“It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you to. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too,” said Ms Lovato.

Last year, the singer was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after a suspected drug overdose. Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years