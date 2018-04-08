Rapper Timmy Tdat and his newly lunched sandals. PHOTOS | NAIROBI NEWS

Rapper Timmy Tdat has practically put his best foot forward by launching of his footwear line which will be selling ragged jeans sandals.

This is the latest effort by Tdat to build his brand after the recent release of the club banger Kitambo, a song in which he narrates his musical struggles to fame.

The rapper has also just recently landed a job as a radio presenter at the newly opened FM station NRG Radio.

TDAT PAMBA

The launch of the Tdat sandals follows his clothing line Tdat Pamba which was launched last year in June.

The clothing line mainly deals with branded T-Shirts, vests and sweatshirts.

Tdat announced the launch of the sandals on his social accounts.

“Courtesy of Tdat Pamba we now have di badesss (the best) sandals in the game, grab yours by contacting @tdatpamba. dunga safi ka sabun!” he captioned a photo of one pair of sandals from his collection.



The sandals will retail at Sh1,500.



