PHOTO | COURTESYPHOTO | COURTESY
By ODIERO RATENG'

A Twitter rant by renowned PR personality Anyiko Owoko over Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat’s ‘mishandling’ of a female fan who threw herself at him on stage has divided opinion on social media.

The incident happened at the weekend during Nigerian artiste Mr Eazi’s concert at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

A video uploaded in Twitter by a certain @droid254, begins by showing the female fan gyrating her booty on Timmy’s groins in a seductive dance to the artiste’s club banger Wembe, which is heard playing in the background.

The female fan then turns around and jumps on the laps of the artiste who carries over to the edge of the stage and lays her on top of the sound system and embarks on his raunchy dance routine.

At some point Timmy appears flips over the lady’s high slit dress to the flashing camera lights and mobile phones held high by ringside fans.

This is what seems to have so vexed Anyiko who took to Twitter to voice her disapproval of Timmy’s apparent ‘mishandling’ of the female fan.

“I am tired of male artistes mishandling women on stage and what @timmytdat has done at his performance at Mr. Eazi’s Concert is unacceptable!,” she ranted.

Anyiko, who is a former media publicist for multiple award-winning boy band Sauti Sol, further faulted Timmy for “pulling up the female fan’s dress to show her full butt and panties.”

However, on Twitter many tweeps were of the view that the female fan appeared to be a willing partaker of Timmy’s ratchet and sexually explicit performance.

Sample some of the views below and be the judge: