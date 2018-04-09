PHOTO | COURTESY

A Twitter rant by renowned PR personality Anyiko Owoko over Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat’s ‘mishandling’ of a female fan who threw herself at him on stage has divided opinion on social media.

The incident happened at the weekend during Nigerian artiste Mr Eazi’s concert at Ngong Racecourse, Nairobi.

A video uploaded in Twitter by a certain @droid254, begins by showing the female fan gyrating her booty on Timmy’s groins in a seductive dance to the artiste’s club banger Wembe, which is heard playing in the background.

The female fan then turns around and jumps on the laps of the artiste who carries over to the edge of the stage and lays her on top of the sound system and embarks on his raunchy dance routine.

At some point Timmy appears flips over the lady’s high slit dress to the flashing camera lights and mobile phones held high by ringside fans.

This is what seems to have so vexed Anyiko who took to Twitter to voice her disapproval of Timmy’s apparent ‘mishandling’ of the female fan.

“I am tired of male artistes mishandling women on stage and what @timmytdat has done at his performance at Mr. Eazi’s Concert is unacceptable!,” she ranted.

I will be the first to correct something that I find wrong. I am tired of male artistes mishandling women on stage and what @timmytdat has done at his performance at Mr. Eazi’s Concert is unacceptable! He called up a lady on stage to dance with him>>> — ANYIKO OWOKO (@anyikowoko) April 7, 2018

Anyiko, who is a former media publicist for multiple award-winning boy band Sauti Sol, further faulted Timmy for “pulling up the female fan’s dress to show her full butt and panties.”

…and as she was bending her back – he pulled up her dress to show her full butt and her yellow panties. WTH is this? Should not be ok for any artiste or person to do that to a woman or a man. MUST STOP! Must be condemned! Never do that again @timmytdat — ANYIKO OWOKO (@anyikowoko) April 7, 2018

However, on Twitter many tweeps were of the view that the female fan appeared to be a willing partaker of Timmy’s ratchet and sexually explicit performance.

Sample some of the views below and be the judge:

You all know they get high before performing and you jump on stage to dance with them..what do you expect?a 21 gun salute? — Josh The’Chelsea🇰🇪 (@JoshTheChelsea) April 8, 2018

What he did is wrong, but what was the lady looking for on stage? Sometimes we create the grounds for us to be harassed and disrespected and when it happens we cry wolf…it starts with self respect and knowing the boundaries… — DeedaKMA (@DeedaKMA) April 8, 2018

Why go on stage to dance with an artist? There are dancers who are there to do that job…stay in your Lane, be a responsible fan and no one will disrespect you… — DeedaKMA (@DeedaKMA) April 8, 2018

Are you talking about the same girl as the one in the video doing the rounds? Because if you are then you’re telling a half truth. — Kalasinga (@Kalasinga_) April 8, 2018

😂😂😂😂😂 Omitting valuable information like how she jumped on him and gyrating And what is panties?? — 🖕 (@ZKanyotu) April 8, 2018