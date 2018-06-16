Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat. FILE PHOTO

Kenyan rapper Timmy Tdat was arrested and locked up at Parklands Police Station for several hours on Friday morning for a traffic offense he committed.

The rapper was arrested by two traffic police officers along Muthithi Road in Parklands, Nairobi.

Later in the evening while appearing in Citizen TV’s 10 over 10 show the Kasabuni hit maker explained the events of the day.

Timmy Tdat is being arrested right now on Muthithi Road (not sure what he has done) the cops are being super aggressive though pic.twitter.com/4J28jtAhdR — Social Experiment (@MediaMK) June 15, 2018

“I made a wrong turn while exiting a petrol station without knowing the police were around. They followed me and after stopping they wanted to handcuff me hence the scuffle. Luckily, there was someone who recognised me and took a video and shared it on social media,” he explained.

Timmy added that his car was later towed to Parklands Police Station where the officers attempted to book him for resisting arrest, fighting and running away from police among other charges, he says, he did not understand.

The singer was later set free without any charges after some of his fans arrived at the police station and camped there.