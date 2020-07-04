Tim Rimbui parts ways with wife after 10 years

Multiple award-winning Kenyan music producer Tim’ Timwork’ Rimbui has confirmed rumours of his separation from his wife Wandiri Mugambi of more than ten years.

Quoting on his Twitter a story done last week by a local website, Tim said, “It’s out. Msinipigie,”

It is not clear when the couple separated as they have been known to keep their personal life extremely private.

Before Tim tweeted, his publicist Bilha Ngaruiya had already confirmed the rumours.

“Both Tim and Wandiri have amicably agreed to divorce and live their separate lives,” Ngaruiya said.

Wandiri married Tim, a record producer, sound engineer and songwriter, on July 5, 2008.

Together, they co-founded Ennovator Music, a recording studio and production company. However, she insists on keeping her family life private.

Wandiri, a guitarist, musician and lawyer, is also the Director Kenya Conservatoire of Music Intellectual Property Expert.