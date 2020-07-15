TikTok sensation Azziad Nasenya lands another TV gig





TikToker turned media personality Azziad Nasenya is set to host a new television show just three months after she became an internet sensation thanks to the viral ‘Utawezana Challenge’.

The 20-year-old actress and content creator will host an upcoming entertainment show dubbed Concert Nyumbani alongside media personality Mwaniki Mageria.

According to the show’s Directors, Eugene Mbugua and Enos Olik, the new show will be airing on nine TV stations simultaneously starting this Sunday at 2pm.

The new show will be aired on NTV, KTN, K24, KBC, Switch TV, Metropol TV, Y24, TV47, and PPP TV.

Concert Nyumbani is a musical show that has been put together to celebrate heroes who’ve emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

“So proud to be a part of this history-making appreciation show of our Heros who go out of their way for others.. Frontline Responders, local exceptional community servers, we salute you! …. Make a date guys!! Sunday is coming,” said Mageria.

Mbugua said that he put together a team of some of the most talented people in Kenya to work on a documentary and musical show celebrating heroes who’ve emerged from the pandemic. This, he has done with the help of the Kenya Film Commission.

Azziad started acting in stage plays in high school before joining Hearts of Art theatre group, where she played many roles while pursuing a certificate in broadcast journalism at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.

Things are looking up for Azziad who just the other day announced that she will be hosting another show dubbed The Cook-Off alongside comedian Mulamwa.

“After lulu na rasho kwa vitenge ni sisi sasa, it’s gonna be the biggest show in the 254, hosted by Konki and Azziad …. first episode anytime,” wrote Mulamwa.